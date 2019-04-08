× ‘We’re here for you’ – Raising Sexual Assault Awareness

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Talk a walk around Lycoming College’s campus in Williamsport this month you may notice some teal ribbons.

These ribbons are part of a bigger month-long event; April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

On campus, Kristina Travis is working with students to get the word out about support services.

“They can walk by and visually see an interpretation of this month that have information about our resources, off-campus resources,” Travis said.

There are several events scheduled for April to raise awareness and support for victims.

“It’s really nice to know that there are people who care about you and telling you, ‘hey, if something happened, we’re here for you,'” said freshman Yasameen Almsari.

“We show that, one, we support women, and we also support men in their decision to come out as survivors,” said sophomore Jalen Williams.

Williams showed us the clothesline of t-shirts hanging in the library at the school. It’s another way to raise awareness and start conversations about sexual assault.

“We are actively trying to learn. There is a lot of ignorance when it comes to sexual assault. The best way to do it is sit on councils like this and to participate in events,” Williams said.

Later this month, students will also be writing letters to sexual assault victims and posting them around the campus.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted and need help the National Sexual Assault Hotline is 800-656-4673.

Off-campus students can contact YMCA’s Wise Options at 570-323-8167