Saquon Barkley Event at Mohegan Sun Pocono Canceled

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A planned meet-and-greet between fans and New York Giants player Saquon Barkley has now been canceled.

The former Penn State standout was supposed to stop at Mohegan Sun Pocono last month.

Newswatch 16’s Jim Coles was supposed to moderate the 45-minute question-and-answer period during the event.

That date was rescheduled to April 28, but now the event has been canceled altogether.

The casino cited unforeseen circumstances for the cancellation.