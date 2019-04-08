Former Employee of Juvenile Detention Center Accused of Fondling Teenage Boy

Posted 10:36 pm, April 8, 2019, by

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A former employee at a juvenile detention center in Luzerne County is locked up, accused of sexually assaulting a boy who was in custody at the facility.

Police say Shila McRoy, 25, of Sweet Valley, was fired from her job at PA Child Care in Pittston Township after management learned of her relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

McRoy allegedly sent the boy love letters and nude pictures of herself. She allegedly touched him and allowed him to touch her.

It all allegedly happened at PA Child Care, more than a decade after the facility first made national headlines.

PA Child Care was front and center in the so-called "Kids for Cash" scandal. Luzerne County judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan were accused of taking money from the owners and then funneling juvenile offenders into the for-profit facility to keep it full.

Conahan pleaded guilty and went to prison. Ciavarella eventually went to trial and remained defiant to the end that he never locked up any kid for cash.

"Absolutely never took a dime to send a kid anywhere. If that were the case, it would definitely have been in this trial," Ciavarella said in 2011.

Ciavarella was convicted and sent to prison.

"Kids for Cash" became a documentary film.

PA Child Care faded from the spotlight until Shila McRoy and the juvenile boy 10 years her junior.

McRoy has been charged with institutional sexual assault of a minor and corruption of minors. She is locked up in the Luzerne County jail.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.