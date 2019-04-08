Animal Rescue Group: Cats Fed with Baited with Fish Hooks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Warning: The video could be upsetting to some viewers.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- A cat was left badly injured after it swallowed a fish hook baited with food in Luzerne County. An animal rescue group believes a person is luring stray cats with food to get the animals to swallow the hooks.

Volunteers with Happy Hearts and Tails Safe Haven Animal Rescue say they found the cat around an abandoned house on East Main Street in Plymouth with a fish hook stuck in its mouth.

That stray cat is in recovery now at the Pittston Animal Hospital, but its wounds are still very visible. At the animal hospital, it was discovered that hook was attached to a string.

Dawn Mandygral runs the rescue group and says that cat was among 15 cats left behind at this house when its owners were evicted. She believes a neighbor living on this block is baiting those fish hooks and feeding them to the strays around the house.

"He's putting a hook and putting food on it and jingling it for the cat," Mandygral said. "There was a string with a hook and then he put food on it, dangling for the cat, and the cat ate it."

A humane officer with the Luzerne County SPCA says the person believed to be doing this has been spoken to and is being investigated for possible animal cruelty.

The rescue group says it has seen at least two other cats with strings hanging from their mouths and that those cats may also have eaten food on hooks.

"He deliberately, he was fishing for cats, that's what he said," Mandygral added.

The SPCA humane officer says at this time they are not releasing the name of the person they are investigating.