SCRANTON, Pa. -- It was a beautiful day for the thousands who hit the pavement in Scranton.

More than 2,000 runners and walkers toed the starting line Sunday morning along Providence Avenue in Scranton for the 6th annual Scranton Half Marathon.

This is the first time the race featured a walking division.

The course runs throughout the city of Scranton and along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.

Proceeds from the Scranton Half Marathon benefit the continued development of the heritage trail and it's upkeep.