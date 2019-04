Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An 88-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Monroe County.

State police say Rose Halstead, 88, of Stroudsburg, was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit from behind Saturday morning along Route 209 near Gilbert.

Pictures from Pocono Traffic Alerts and Incidents on Facebook show the scene.

The driver, Lewis Halstead, was flown to a hospital.

Troopers say the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.