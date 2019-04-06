Cornhole Tournament to Benefit Fire Company

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Spring Brook Volunteer Fire Company hosted the fourth annual NEPA Cornhole Tournament on Saturday.

A total of 29 teams from across the area tossed bags all to benefit the Spring Brook Volunteer Fire Company.

"It's good for the people to come out. We just signed a new contract to get a new firetruck, so we're just trying to raise money to pay for that. The 29 teams, it's good to see these people come out because we're 100 percent volunteer," said Cpt. Eric McLain, Spring Brook Volunteer Fire Company.

Cornhole teams made a donation to register. There was also a 50/50 and raffle baskets at the fundraiser in Lackawanna County.

