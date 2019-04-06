Car Slams into Scranton Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A car crashed into a business in Scranton.

Police say two vehicles were headed south on Birney Avenue around 11 a.m. Saturday. One of the drivers tried to turn left onto McDonough Avenue from the right lane and cut off the other car, which was in the left lane. That driver lost control and slammed into Matarazzo's Pizza and Subs.

At least two people were taken to the hospital.

There were no reports of any injuries inside the restaurant.

The building was badly damaged, and it's unclear when the restaurant will reopen.

Police said the driver that was attempting to turn will be charged with traffic violations while the driver who hit the building will be charged for driving with a suspended license.