School in Scranton Visited by Zoo Animals

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a wild day for students at Frances Willard School in Scranton.

The Binghamton Zoo’s Zoo Mobile brought several animals for the kids to meet including Stella the chinchilla and Lorito the double yellow headed amazon parrot.

The kids learned about animals and their natural habitats.

They also got to touch a tortoise shell and some animal skulls at the school in Scranton.