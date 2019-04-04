× Joe Biden Spotted in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Former Vice President Joe Biden made a stop in his old hometown on Thursday.

A homeowner in Scranton confirmed to Newswatch 16 that the former U.S. senator and vice president was in the area.

#joebiden at his childhood home in #scranton with a film crew, must be getting a campaign ad ready! #biden2020. pic.twitter.com/AdLz9X8004 — Benjamin Babarsky (@bbabarsky) April 4, 2019

A picture taken by a viewer shows Biden around noon along the 2400 block of North Washington Avenue where his childhood home is located.

There is no word why Biden was in the area.