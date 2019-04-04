Joe Biden Spotted in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Former Vice President Joe Biden made a stop in his old hometown on Thursday.
A homeowner in Scranton confirmed to Newswatch 16 that the former U.S. senator and vice president was in the area.
A picture taken by a viewer shows Biden around noon along the 2400 block of North Washington Avenue where his childhood home is located.
There is no word why Biden was in the area.
Lisa Marshinski
Ew, creeper.
phantom359
Mister – oh I won’t run for president because I lost my son but as Trump dismantles his old bosses legacy now he wants to…
phantom359
Why is there a scarecrow still up after Halloween ? Right there, on the steps.
zerotimesthree
The only time he shows up is when an election is at stake.
Jeff Woehrle
Were there any women nearby?
Asking for a friend.