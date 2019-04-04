Crews Battle Brush Fires Overnight in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It's no surprise that brush fire warnings were in effect for most of the area on Wednesday.

Firefighters were working hard overnight battling these flames near Nanticoke.

Hanover Township Fire Department reported there were three fires burning at the same time.

What can you do to keep things safe?

Emergency officials are asking people to get rid of cigarettes the right way, try not to park on grass, and everyone is urged not to burn anything outside right now.

"If you do that, you risk an ember anything possible that can set your clothes on fire set the brush on fire," Hanover Township Fire Chief Joe Temarantz. "If you leave it unattended, you are putting yourself at risk>"

So far, authorities haven't said what sparked the fire in Luzerne County or how much land has burned.