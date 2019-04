Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man is going to prison after a fight that left a man dead in Scranton.

Rickey Lloyd was sentenced Wednesday to three to seven years, the Scranton Times reports.

Back in February, Lloyd pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of James Savero.

Savero died days after getting punched during a fight last year on Kressler Court in Scranton.