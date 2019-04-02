Frat Brothers Sentenced to Jail in Piazza Case

BELLEFONTE, Pa. -- A judge in Centre County has handed down the first jail sentences in the hazing death of Timothy Piazza.

Beta Theta Pi brothers Luke Visser, Joshua Kurczewski, and Michael Bonatucci were each sentenced to jail time for their roles in the hazing death.

Visser was sentenced to 2-6 months in jail, two years of probation, fines, and community service. Kurczewski was sentenced to 3-9 months, one year probation, and fines. Bonattuci was sentenced to 30-60 days, one year probation, fines, and community service.

A fourth fraternity brother, Joseph Sala, was sentenced to 3-6 months house arrest, two years probation, fines, and community service.

Piazza died after a night of heavy drinking at the Beta Theta Pi house in February of 2017.

His death spurred big changes for Greek life on Penn State's campus and a new anti-hazing law across Pennsylvania.

