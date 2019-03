Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- It was a combination of art and nature in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Visitors to the Art Party Place on South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard got a chance to meet Bean the sloth and some of his friends.

There was also a barn owl on hand and a gecko, too. The animals are from the Lehigh Zoo.

After learning about each of the animals, participants created their own paintings.