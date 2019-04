Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A home was destroyed after flames tore through it in Lycoming County.

The fire started around 6 p.m. Sunday at the place along 2nd Avenue in South Williamsport.

Photos sent to us from a viewer show the extent of the damage.

The call initially went out as a porch fire, but no details have been released at this time about the fire in South Williamsport.