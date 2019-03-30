Police Searching for Mother and Daughter Last Seen in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Emporium, Cameron County, are searching for Victoria Foutz, along with her six year old daughter, Odessa Bowes.

They were last seen in the Williamsport area at 4:45 Saturday morning.

Foutz is a 26 yr old white female, 5’10”, 200 lbs, and has brown shoulder length hair. Odessa Bowes is six years old, approximately four feet tall, and has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

They are driving in a burgundy and gray 2003 Subaru Outback station wagon with PA tag JXJ-9380. Police believe they may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Foutz and Bowes is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or contacting PSP Emporium at 814-486-3321.