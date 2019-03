Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Police say two young ATV riders were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lackawanna County.

Investigators said the two were riding the ATV on East Drinker Street in Dunmore around 9 p.m. Saturday when they hit a vehicle. One of the riders was thrown from the ATV and hit another vehicle.

There is no word on the conditions of either of the ATV riders.

Police are investigating the crash.