Unemployment Rate Low in Pennsylvania

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Pennsylvania unemployment rate dropped to four percent last month.

The Hazleton Chamber of Commerce hosted a job fair saying that the event is still a good way to support local business.

Nazir Hanible is from Philadelphia but traveled to Luzerne County in hopes of landing a new job.

"I'm just looking for a human services job or a line cook job," Hanible said. "I've got a couple offers."

He and hundreds of others came to a job fair hosted Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce. About 50 companies were present.

The state recently released February's unemployment stats for Pennsylvania. The unemployment rate dropped to four percent, making it consistent with the lowest rate on record.

Even though the unemployment rate is low right now, the chamber said it still wanted to hold its job fair to show off its businesses.

"I did hear that because we like to research that," Leann Fallabel with the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce "We have the event (because) we still see the need for businesses to have applications on hand. We have a couple businesses here that maybe they're not necessarily hiring at the moment but they like to have some resumes on hand."

We spoke with the people who run Best Cigar Prices in Drums. They are getting ready to expand their business and are looking to fill a variety of positions.

"(A) job fair people also gets people out here," Best Cigar Prices Finance and Personnel Manager Katy Prussock said. "It gets them motivated to come out and look for jobs so that they could work for a great company in our area."

The job fair is in its 23rd year and draws in about 300-500 people looking for jobs.