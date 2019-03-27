Sheetz Holds One-Day Hiring Event at All Pennsylvania Locations

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz is looking to hire 2,500 employees in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Sheetz, one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains, is holding open interviews for full-time and part-time positions on March 27, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all of its 589 locations.

“We are excited to bring additional employees into our family at Sheetz,” said Stephanie Doliveira, VP of Human Resources at Sheetz. “Our employees are what make Sheetz special. They help us to create memorable moments for our customers. So we work hard to create a great working environment where employees feel valued and have the opportunity to grow. Sheetz is so much more than a job. It’s a place where people can connect, grow and have a fulfilling career!”

Employee benefits include:

Medical and dental insurance

401(k) retirement plan

College tuition reimbursement

Employee stock ownership plan

Flexible schedules

Opportunities for advancement

Quarterly bonuses

Vacation time and more

Prospective employees should visit https://jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.