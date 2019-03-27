Human Skull Found in the Woods in the Poconos

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A human skull was found in the woods in Monroe County and crews spent the day searching for more remains.

Crews are working on Hypsie Gap Road in Chestnuthill Township where authorities say a hunter found a human skull last week.

Newswatch 16 was there as more than two dozen people scoured the woods. Troopers, the Monroe County coroner, and graduate students from Mercyhurst University in Erie were all part of the search team.

Authorities say they are looking to see if there are any more remains in the woods.

Police are not sure if the skull is a man or woman, but they do say there is no danger to the public.

“We are just conducting a wider search,” said Trooper David Peters. “When we first discovered it, we used PSP resources like cadaver dogs and the forensic unit conducted a preliminary search of the area where it was found and outside that area. This with the assistance of the manpower we have today and the expertise of some of the individudals to conduct a more wider search to make sure that we are getting all the information that we need.”

