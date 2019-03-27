× Beware of Knoebels Amusement Resort Ticket Scam

KNOEBELS AMUSEMENT RESORT — Officials at Knoebels Amusement Resort are warning about an online ticket scam.

If you get an offer for free tickets to Knoebels in exchange for filling out a survey, just ignore it.

Knoebels Amusement Resort opens in just one month. That means food, fun, and fantasy at America’s largest free-admission amusement park.

Officials at Knoebels want to make sure fraud is not added to that list.

Once again, a scam is floating around social media promising free Knoebels tickets in exchange for filling out a survey. Knoebels employees say it is just that — a scam. There is no such promotion at Knoebels.

A spokesperson says the park is aware of the scam circulating with the park’s logo. A legitimate Knoebels promotion will always provide contest rules, and the communications will originate from knoebels.com, an official Knoebels email address, or one of our verified social media outlets.

Newswatch 16 spoke with some parkgoers who say they know where to buy their tickets.

“We would just get our tickets at the Knoebels park. Sometimes we would just get wristbands, that way we can ride all day long. It’s a little bit easier getting them at the park. That way if we need to get more it’s right there and it’s accessible,” Caitlyn Kovach said.

Knoebels amusement resort has reported the fraudulent websites and one has already been taken down.

If you have any questions regarding the legitimacy of tickets, you are asked to call the park.

Knoebels opens for the season on April 27.