Mahanoy Area Student Wins First Amendment Fight

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A high school student has won a federal court First Amendment fight with a school district in Schuylkill County.

The student attends Mahanoy Area High School and the issue centered on a vulgar message the student uploaded to the social media app Snapchat two years ago.

The message blasted the high school and its cheerleading program.

As a result, the district kicked the female student off the junior varsity cheerleading squad.

The American Civil Liberties Union helped the student sue the district, and late last week, a federal court judge ruled the district violated the student’s First Amendment rights since the “snap” was shot and posted on a weekend and not on school grounds.

The Mahanoy Area School District posted a reply to the decision on Facebook on Monday.

The district makes the case that if the student had done what she did in a professional setting, “she would be rightfully disciplined if not fired.”

District officials say they are “disappointed” but aren’t sure if they will appeal.

You can read the full ruling here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • whopperplopper

    “The district makes the case that if the student had done what she did in a professional setting, “she would be rightfully disciplined if not fired.”

    EXACTLY RIGHT.

    Reply Report comment
