Police: Teacher Encouraged Teen to Send Nude Photos
PRINGLE, Pa. — A teacher in Luzerne County is charged with corruption of minors.
Amy Burke, 39, of Dallas, is accused of encouraging a 15-year-old student to send nude pictures of herself to her boyfriend.
Police say Burke is a Luzerne Intermediate Unit employee who teaches at West Side Career Technology Center in Pringle.
Burke is suspended from her job in Luzerne County.
41.278540 -75.902140
1 Comment
artista10
glad they did something about it! Weirdo!