Police: Teacher Encouraged Teen to Send Nude Photos

PRINGLE, Pa. — A teacher in Luzerne County is charged with corruption of minors.

Amy Burke, 39, of Dallas, is accused of encouraging a 15-year-old student to send nude pictures of herself to her boyfriend.

Police say Burke is a Luzerne Intermediate Unit employee who teaches at West Side Career Technology Center in Pringle.

Burke is suspended from her job in Luzerne County.