SCRANTON, Pa. -- Two men from Indiana have pleaded guilty to robbing a CVS pharmacy in Scranton.

Coreon House, 21, and Rashad Coleman, 25, both of Indianapolis, Indiana, pleaded guilty on March 20.

Federal prosecutors said the men had a gun when they stole several bottles of oxycodone, morphine, and Xanax from the store on Moosic Street on May 21, 2018.