Homicide Trial: Woman Claims Online Alien Cult Led to Deadly Shooting

Posted 11:16 am, March 25, 2019, by

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A murder trial is underway in Monroe County for a woman accused of shooting her boyfriend.

Barbara Rogers entered the Monroe County Courthouse Monday morning for her trial in the death of Stephen Mineo.

Police say Rogers shot Mineo in the head at a home near Tobyhanna in July of 2017.

According to investigators, Rogers and Mineo belonged to an online cult centered on aliens and the end of the world.

In opening statements, Rogers claims the cult turned against her and Mineo, and because of those problems, Mineo wanted her to kill him.

She told the jury Mineo put the gun to his own head and told her to pull the trigger. Rogers claims she didn’t know the gun was loaded and calls the shooting an accident.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.