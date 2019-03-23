Former Clerk of Courts in Schuylkill County Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges

Posted 5:09 pm, March 23, 2019, by

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A former clerk of courts in Schuylkill County has agreed to plead guilty to fraud charges.

Court paperwork shows Stephen Lukach, who was the clerk of courts for 26 years before resigning in 2014, agreed to plead guilty to charges of mail fraud and falsification of records.

Lukach is accused of taking thousands of dollars of taxpayer money from his office for personal use as well as stealing mail and forging bank records.

According to the plea, after Lukach is sentenced, the remaining counts of the indictment are to be moved for dismissal.

No word on a sentencing date for Lukach in Schuylkill County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.