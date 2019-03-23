× Former Clerk of Courts in Schuylkill County Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A former clerk of courts in Schuylkill County has agreed to plead guilty to fraud charges.

Court paperwork shows Stephen Lukach, who was the clerk of courts for 26 years before resigning in 2014, agreed to plead guilty to charges of mail fraud and falsification of records.

Lukach is accused of taking thousands of dollars of taxpayer money from his office for personal use as well as stealing mail and forging bank records.

According to the plea, after Lukach is sentenced, the remaining counts of the indictment are to be moved for dismissal.

No word on a sentencing date for Lukach in Schuylkill County.