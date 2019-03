Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman, who says she acted in self-defense, is now locked up in Monroe County on homicide charges.

Sandra Delvalle was arraigned Friday afternoon on a single count of criminal homicide.

Police say Delvalle shot and killed her boyfriend, Joevandie Latorre, last week at their home near Tannersville.

According to court papers, the couple got into an argument, Latorre went after Delvalle with a knife and that's when she shot him.

Police say the woman had an opportunity to leave but ran upstairs for a gun instead.

During questioning, Delvalle told investigators Latorre was mentally and physically abusive toward her.