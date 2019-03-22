Supreme Court Disbars Kathleen Kane

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Disgraced former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been disbarred.

The disciplinary board of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has disbarred Kane effective next month. 

Kane, a Scranton native, cannot apply to have her law license reinstated until April 2024.

Kane is serving a  jail sentence of 10 to 24 months in Montgomery County after her 2016 conviction on charges of leaking grand jury information and lying about it.

