BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Whether you want to build a new house, add on solar panels or get new flooring, there is something for everyone at the Central Susquehanna Builders Association Home Show.

It's the 32nd year for the event, which is held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

Vendors spent the day getting ready.

"Getting set up to talk to local homeowners who have basement/crawl space/waterproofing issues," Audralee Schreck said.

"Logos, banners, we'll have a TV set up with some of our work rolling through it," Luke Amick said.

Luke Amick owns Sunpole Solar in Bloomsburg and it's his first time at this show.

"We set up shop on Market Street in Bloomsburg about a year and a half ago and things are going good so here we are," Amick said.

Vendors tell Newswatch 16 this is the calm before the storm. The show opened late this afternoon and goes all weekend.

"You get to meet a lot of the local community, you get to meet a lot of people you wouldn't get the opportunity to meet if you weren't out and about," Schreck said.

Students from the Columbia Montour Vo Tech were at the show supervising a middle school competition.

"We're helping middle schoolers build mouse trap contraptions. We're going to race them and whoever has the fastest one wins," Grace Six said.

If you're working on home improvement projects, you'll want to stop by the event's auction which starts Saturday at 10 a.m.

Admission to the auction is free but it costs $5 to get into the rest of the event. The home show runs through Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.