‘Welcome to the Jungle’ – Reading Week at Elk Lake Elementary

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Newswatch 16’s Chelsea Strub read to third graders at Elk Lake Elementary School on Tuesday morning as part of Read Across America.

The theme for the reading week at the school is “Welcome to the Jungle,” complete with green lighting to create a wilderness mood.

Chelsea read Dr. Seuss’ “Horton Hatches the Egg.”

After reading, Chelsea got a tour of the jungle-themed library and answered questions about the news, but mostly answered questions about April the giraffe from our story on Monday.

