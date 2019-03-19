Dunmore Fans Shower Lady Bucks With Support

Posted 6:40 pm, March 19, 2019, by

The Dunmore girls basketball team is now 29-0 this season. If they get to 30 wins, they'll win the first state championship in program history. The Lady Bucks just obliterated Trinity last night, 50-24 in the Eastern Final in front of what seemed like the entire borough. Dunmore sold out their allotted tickets at Martz Hall. Every school has fans, but at Dunmore, they know they have something unique. The Lady Bucks should expect that same support when they travel to Hershey for the state championship game for just the third time in school history. They came up short in 1994 and 2011. Maybe 2019 is the year. They'll face Delone Catholic Thursday at 6 PM.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.