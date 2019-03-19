Dunmore Fans Shower Lady Bucks With Support

The Dunmore girls basketball team is now 29-0 this season. If they get to 30 wins, they'll win the first state championship in program history. The Lady Bucks just obliterated Trinity last night, 50-24 in the Eastern Final in front of what seemed like the entire borough. Dunmore sold out their allotted tickets at Martz Hall. Every school has fans, but at Dunmore, they know they have something unique. The Lady Bucks should expect that same support when they travel to Hershey for the state championship game for just the third time in school history. They came up short in 1994 and 2011. Maybe 2019 is the year. They'll face Delone Catholic Thursday at 6 PM.
