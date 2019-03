Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Kittens could be headed to their forever homes after an event in Wayne County

C Alley Cats of Lake Wallenpaupack hosted the event at Pet Valu near Honesdale on Saturday.

The cat rescue works to control the feral cat population in Wayne County.

Visitors to the adoption event could file an application to take a kitten home.

Organizers have not said how many kittens were adopted after the event in Wayne County.