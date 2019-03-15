Runway Show Showcases Prom Dresses in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Nearly 2,000 prom dresses will be up for grabs next month at the annual Unique Boutique put on by Cinderella's Closet.

People gathered Friday night at the Marketplace at Steamtown to get a good look at those dresses.

Cinderella's Closet of Northeast PA will sell dresses for just $10 a piece for any high school girl who needs them.

"There's something so hard about finding the perfect dress and it's so easy when those who look out for those who don't have enough money to buy dresses because they are so expensive. It's such a great cause to be able to help people and be there for those girls," said Nina Sampogne.

There was a big surprise for the event's emcee Jennifer Fry, her boyfriend George Abdalla popped the question on stage.

Jennifer said yes and Newswatch 16 wants to wish the newly engaged couple congratulations.