WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say Terence Bradley fired shots into a car that wounded two young women along South Main Street last month.

According to police, the shooting was over a drug deal.

Bradley is facing charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Bradley is locked up in Luzerne County.