Two Pets Dead After House Fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two family pets perished after a fire at a home in Scranton.

The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. at the home along Hampton Street in the city.

According to a fire marshal, the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen.

Two people were home at the time but were able to get out safely.

Fire officials say a cat and a dog died as a result of the fire in Scranton.