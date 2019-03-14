× Swimmers and Divers Make a Splash in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG–High school swimmers and divers got a few practice laps in as the prepared for the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University in Lewisburg. The students work hard to get to this competition, and many of their families come watch.

“We do walk around, and the weather this week is great so that makes it really nice,” Donna Edmonds said.

People travel to Lewisburg from all over Pennsylvania. The Edmonds family lives just outside Erie and drove four hours.

“We`d do what ever we need to get him where he needs to be,” Edmonds said.

The Susquehanna Valley Visitors Bureau estimates around 5,000 people come to Lewisburg for the four-day event.

“Both my husband and I work, so we had to take days off and rearrange the schedules to come down and support our team,” Marleen Schofield said.

Local business owners tell Newswatch 16 they`re happy because the event brings people into downtown Lewisburg.

Swimmers and their families grabbed a bite to eat at All Star Bagels.

“It`s exciting. I like it. It`s fun and it brings more people into the town,” Andrea Yoder said.

D & J Sports sells swimming supplies, so it’s a busy place for swimmers and divers this week.

“Oh it`s awesome. And we get to meet all kinds of swimmers, people from all over. It`s kind-of like a meet and greet,” Mary Jones said.

The PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships run through Saturday at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.