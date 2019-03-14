‘Raise the Region’ Fundraiser Underway for Central PA Nonprofits

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Thursday marks one of the biggest fundraisers of the year in central Pennsylvania — “Raise the Region.” Local nonprofits are looking for donations.

Around a dozen cats roam around inside the Scratching Post in Lewisburg. The Cat Cafe has been on Market Street for over a year and has celebrated more than 150 adoptions.

The Scratching Post is one of nearly 300 nonprofits involved in Raise the Region — a 30-hour online fundraiser in central Pennsylvania. All of the donations made to the Scratching Post go right to the cats.

“Whether it’s keeping the café running, although the café largely covers itself. And then this time of year especially, we start getting calls about litters of kittens born,” Sarah Kline said.

When it comes to fitness, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA has branches in Sunbury, Milton, Mifflinburg, and Lewisburg. Most of the money donated through Raise the Region goes to the YMCA’s scholarship fund which helps families who can’t afford memberships.

“We give away annually among the GSV YMCA collectively, $300,000 a year,” Terri Peterson said.

The Lewisburg branch is using its Raise the Region dollars for new indoor bikes.

“The bikes that we have are old, so we’re working towards replacing them,” Peterson explained.

There is something for everyone at the Public Library for Union County. Director Roberta Greene says the Raise the Region money is focused on the library’s youngest members. The money raised will support early literacy skills programs.

“That includes everything from collections, materials they can take out, puppets, kits that are themed, as well as the programs that we offer,” said Greene.

You can donate until midnight by clicking here.

