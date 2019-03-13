Coroner Called to Shooting Scene Near Tannersville

Posted 3:15 pm, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:34PM, March 13, 2019

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are conducting an investigation into a shooting at a home in Monroe County.

The coroner was called to the home on Timberland Lane in Pocono Township, near Tannersville Wednesday afternoon.

Police have been blocking off this stretch of road in Pocono Township since about 2 p.m.

Newswatch 16 spoke to a delivery driver from Binghamton, New York who was making stops in this neighborhood.

He says a woman came out on to her front lawn yelling for help.

“We heard a scream of, ‘Help, help I need help!’ and we couldn’t figure out where it was. A couple houses down, we see a young lady standing with a phone and she’s screaming, ‘Help, help I shot my husband! he is bleeding!'” Robert Giacalone recalled.

Pocono Township police say no one is in custody at this time, but they are questioning people.

Developing story; check back for updates.

 

