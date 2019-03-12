Terrifying Video Shows Child Trapped Inside Igloo Cooler, Prompts Recall

POMPANO BEACH, Fl. — Igloo Products Corp. is voluntarily recalling coolers after video of a Florida boy getting trapped inside one goes viral.

Robert Wanes of Pompano Beach, Florida posted video from a security camera to Facebook showing his son Nicholas, 5, climbing into a cooler while playing hide and seek, according to WSVN.

Soon after, the cooler’s lid closes completely, engaging the latch and locking the boy inside.

“So we always see the good stuff and although this story ended well, hopefully there is something to be learned,” Robert Wanes wrote in the Facebook post. “My son Nicholas got locked inside an igloo cooler. He was playing by himself and thought it was a good idea.”

“It is possible that the stainless-steel latch could, inadvertently close where a person could potentially become locked inside,” according to a statement on Igloo’s website.

Igloo lists the following models in its recall:

  • Igloo® Marine Elite 72 quart; Item #00049375
  • Igloo® Marine Elite 54 quart; Item #00049374
  • Igloo® Marine Elite 94 quart; Item #00049574
  • Igloo® Marine Elite 110 quart; Item #00034108
  • Igloo® Marine Elite 150 quart; Item #00049573
  • Igloo® Lockable Latch; Item #00020087

Igloo is currently sending free latch replacement kits to owners of the recall coolers.

You can contact Igloo at 1 (866)-509-3503 to see if one has already been mailed to you.

