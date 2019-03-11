Rescuers Honored for Freeing Trapped Tractor Trailer Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Rescue crews were honored for helping free a driver who was pinned inside a tractor trailer in Lackawanna County.

The rig rolled on the ramp from Interstate 81 at the Clarks Summit exit last month.

Emergency crews worked for hours to free the driver.

They were honored at the South Abington Township's supervisors meeting Monday evening.

"It was a great honor. We do a lot helping out, but this was an extraordinary circumstances up here," Rick Brayer, Brayer's Service and Towing

It took first responders roughly six hours to rescue the trapped driver.

That driver is still recovering.