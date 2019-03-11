Recall Issued for Chef Boyardee Products

Posted 11:17 am, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16AM, March 11, 2019

PHOTO: USDA

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling 2,871 pounds of chicken and rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products are labeled as chicken and rice products but contain beef ravioli products.

The products were produced and packaged on Jan. 16, 2019.

The recall includes 7.5 oz. canned microwavable bowls of “Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables” on the label, and a package code of 210090151050045L, ‘BEST BY’ date of Jul082020, and establishment number “EST. 794” on the bottom of the bowl.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall may contact Danielle Richardson, Conagra’s manager of quality, at 1 (800) 921-7404.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.