Recall Issued for Chef Boyardee Products

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling 2,871 pounds of chicken and rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products are labeled as chicken and rice products but contain beef ravioli products.

The products were produced and packaged on Jan. 16, 2019.

The recall includes 7.5 oz. canned microwavable bowls of “Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables” on the label, and a package code of 210090151050045L, ‘BEST BY’ date of Jul082020, and establishment number “EST. 794” on the bottom of the bowl.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall may contact Danielle Richardson, Conagra’s manager of quality, at 1 (800) 921-7404.