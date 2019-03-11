Police Investigating Thefts at Two Construction Sites in Luzerne County

Posted 8:55 pm, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:54PM, March 11, 2019

DURYEA, Pa. -- Police say items were stolen from two construction sites in Luzerne County over the weekend.

Duryea police say 11 spools of wire were stolen from a trailer at the construction site of a new Pride Mobility warehouse along York Avenue.

Investigators say the lock on the trailer had been cut off.

Officers were also called to another construction site on York Avenue where batteries were taken from six excavators.

Police are looking at surveillance video from both locations.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.