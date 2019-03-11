Police Investigating Thefts at Two Construction Sites in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- Police say items were stolen from two construction sites in Luzerne County over the weekend.

Duryea police say 11 spools of wire were stolen from a trailer at the construction site of a new Pride Mobility warehouse along York Avenue.

Investigators say the lock on the trailer had been cut off.

Officers were also called to another construction site on York Avenue where batteries were taken from six excavators.

Police are looking at surveillance video from both locations.