Running to Stop Kidney Disease in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A little sleet and snow didn't stop people in Luzerne County from running for a cause on Sunday.

The Renal Race kicked off at 10 a.m. on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

The annual 5K run and 1-mile family fun run raises money for kidney cancer research.

Runners tell Newswatch 16 the weather did create some challenges for them along the course.

"The weather made it a little bit difficult. It was slushy in some spots going downhill over in Kirby Park and just the mud was probably about ankle deep in certain spots, so it made it a little slick, but overall, it was still a good run," said Dave Levandoski of Swoyersville.

"It's a good race, and the weather wasn't really that bad. It's a nice temperature other than the cinderblocks that your feet feel like because they're so wet," said Carly Hislop of Mountain Top.

Runners say that was a small price to pay for the cause in Luzerne County.