BIG BEAR LAKE, Ca. — People who enjoy watching live video feeds of nature have a new video to be glued to.

A pair of bald eagles in California have a new egg in their nest.

The bundle of joy showed up on Wednesday.

The parents will share incubation duties and the egg should hatch into a fuzzy baby raptor early next month.

It’s also possible a second egg could come in a few days.