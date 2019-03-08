× Tyler Memorial Remembered

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — With a little push, the former hospital that sat on Sterling Street was reduced to rubble in Meshoppen.

For Terry White, this is where life started. She was born at Tyler Memorial Hospital in Wyoming County.

“26 days after my husband was born, my husband Ron White was born here, same year,” said White.

White joined many other onlookers, shocked and sad to see a landmark be taken down.

“Just very nostalgic it has been there my entire life, it feels like a friend died but time moves on,” said Trudy Cook.

Marny Hyde brought her children to see the hospital demolished. She tells Newswatch 16 her grandfather was one of the main doctors at the hospital before it closed in the late 60s.

“It was a piece of history we wanted to be able to come and see the building for the last time, you pass it all the time and you think everything is going to be here forever and it disappears,” said Hyde.

The former hospital stood for more than 100 years along Route 6 in Meshoppen. Some of those onlookers took home a little history to always remember it.

“It feels good because the building was knocked down and it was part of my family and it feels good,” said Caleb Hyde.

So what is next for the former hospital? The owner plans to put a truck and car wash and right here in Meshoppen.