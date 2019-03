× Read Across America Rolls On with Scott Schaffer

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The extended celebration of Read Across America Week continued Friday in Luzerne County.

Scott Schaffer read to some first graders at Solomon Plains Elementary.

The students picked out the Dr. Seuss book, ‘I Am Not Going To Get Up Today.’

After story time was over, the kids had lots of questions for Scott about his job at Newswatch 16.

They also said their grandmothers are big fans.