16 To The Rescue: Aziza

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Aziza is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair mix at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose.

This pretty kitty has been at the shelter since October.

"She loves attention, clearly. She really likes to be on your shoulder, like a parrot," said Makala Mack.

This girl plays well with other cats, but dogs are hit or miss.

"She's good with other cats. Not really sure about dogs because if it's a loud or obnoxious dog, she gets a little freaked out," said Mack.

Aziza adores humans, as long as you take it at a laid back pace.

"She seems to really gravitate toward people that are a little bit slow with her at first," said Mack. "Then as you get a better bond, she'll just be your best friend. She'll follow you everywhere."

And this little lady could go to any home.

"Potentially she could go to a house with children. She could pretty much go anywhere, which makes her a good little find."

Her outgoing personality won shelter workers over.

"She's very sweet and affectionate. She is playful, but she'd rather kind of just hang out with you wherever she can be whether it's on your shoulders, on your lap."

Aziza would make the purrrfect pet.

"I don't know why she's been here so long, but she's not just a typical black and white cat. She's pretty special," said Mack.

If you're interested in Aziza, adoptions at True Friends Animal Welfare Center are just $17 throughout the month of March.