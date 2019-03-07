× Country Club in Carbon County to Close

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Golfers won’t be hitting the green at Mahoning Valley Country Club near Lehighton this spring.

The place in Mahoning Township will close before the start of the upcoming season.

“It was a golf course for a long time and it changed hands a few times, I think, but we always kind of thought it would be there. To hear that it’s closing for good is distressing,” said Matt Cordes of Mahoning Township.

The announcement was made on the club’s website.

“After nine years of dedicated operating of Mahoning Valley Country Club, the ownership group has made a difficult decision to close the club for the upcoming season.”

The club’s general manager did not want to talk on camera and did not give a specific reason for the closure, but says, “time spent as the club’s General Manager has been rewarding and I appreciate my interactions with all of you.”

Matt Cordes lives in the township. His front yard is a view of the golf course, which has been here for 80 years.

“We’ve lived here for 20 years and we are used to it being across the street there. It’s part of the view at the front of the house, so I’d hate to see it change,” said Cordes.

People who live in this area tell Newswatch 16 they are sad to hear that the country club is closing. They are also curious to know what will take its place.

“If it becomes condos or residential situation, that would be upsetting because we are used to that being kind of undeveloped, natural land across the street there,” said Cordes.

The general manager says all membership dollars spent for the 2019 season will be fully reimbursed.

If there are any groups interested in exploring the club, the GM is available to show off the property.