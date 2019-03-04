‘Vixen’ Gets Adopted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- We have some good news to share regarding a furry friend we introduced you to last week on Newswatch 16 at 7.

If you tuned in to Thursday's "Does It Really Work," you may remember Vixen.

Newswatch 16's Kurt Aaron met the sweet little bulldog while testing a product called the Mudbuster at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit.

At the end of the show, Kurt made a plea for someone to please "scoop her up."

We're happy to share that Vixen has found her home. She was adopted on Saturday by a family from Scranton, and she even gets a furry sibling out of the deal.