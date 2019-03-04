Suspect in Slaying of Pottsville Jeweler in Court

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — There is new information on the jewelry store owner from Pottsville found stabbed to death in New Orleans last week.

The woman suspected of killing him faced a judge for the first time on Monday.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune newspaper, on the night of the murder, witnesses overheard Pottsville businessman Patrick Murphy and murder suspect Megan Hall argue in a New Orleans hotel room.

In court, Megan Hall, a woman with a history of prostitution-related arrests, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Pottsville jeweler Patrick Murphy.

Hall is in jail in New Orleans and bail was set at $750,000.

Murphy was found stabbed to death Thursday in a room at the Empress Hotel, an establishment outside the city’s French Quarter, which advertises rooms starting at $39.

The newspaper quotes a city detective as claiming surveillance video showing Murphy and Hall arriving at the hotel at about 2 a.m. and about an hour and a half later, video shows Hall leaving the room alone, “briskly walking” from the scene.

The paper also claims a couple staying in another room at the motel told police they heard, “a male and a female arguing very loudly,” inside the room. That couple told police they heard a “struggle,” that a woman yelled,
“get in the bathroom,” and that the struggle lasted two minutes before, “they ceased to hear commotion.”

Hall is due in court in New Orleans March 14. Friends and family of Patrick Murphy in Pottsville have not yet set a date for his funeral.

